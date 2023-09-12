Zenith Bank’s gross earnings jump 139% to N967.3bn in H1’23

By Peter Egwuatu

ZENITH Bank Plc has recorded an astounding triple-digit growth of 139 per cent in its gross earnings to N967.3 billion for the audited half year 2023, HI’23, results from N404.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2022, H1’22.

This shows a clear demonstration of its resilience and strong market share despite a very challenging macroeconomic environment and persistent headwinds.

According to the bank’s audited half-year financial results ended 30th June, 2023 presented to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Monday, the triple-digit growth in the top line also spurred the bottom line as the Group recorded a 169per cent Year on Year (YoY) increase in profit before tax, growing to N350.4 billion in H1’23 from N130 billion in H1’22 . Profit after tax also grew by triple digits, growing by 162per cent to N291.7 billion in HI’23 from N111.4 billion in H1’22.

The growth in gross earnings arose from both interest income and non-interest income. Interest income grew by 72per cent from N241.7 billion in H1 2022 to N415.4 billion in H1 2023, while non-interest income grew by 246per cent to N515.7 billion from N149 billion .The growth in interest income is attributed to the impact of both the growth and repricing of risk assets. The liberalization of the foreign exchange market during the period spurred the growth in non-interest income as revaluations gains improved significantly.

In terms of efficiency, cost-to-income ratio improved to 38.5per cent from 58per cent on the back of an enhanced income line. The liberalization of the foreign exchange market coupled with the heightened risk environment resulted in cost of risk growing to 8.8per cent from 1.4per cent.

Cost of funding also grew YoY to 2.6 per cent in H1’23 from 1.4per cent in H1’22 because of the spike in interest rates between both periods as interest expense grew to N153.6 billion in H1’23 from N57 billion in H1’22.

Total assets grew by 31per cent to N16.0 trillion in December 2022 from N12.3 trillion mainly driven by growth in customers’ deposits and the devaluation of the local currency. Customers’ deposits grew by 30per cent to N11.6 trillion in June 2023 from N9.0 trillion in December 2022.

Loans and advances also grew by 32per cent to N5.38 trillion in June 2023 from N4.12 trillion in December 2022 partly due to the revaluation of the foreign currency denominated loans as well as growth in local currency loans. Non-performing loans ratio improved to 3.9per cent from 4.3per cent in December 2022 despite the deterioration of the macros and heightened risk environment because of the currency mix of risk assets. Capital adequacy ratio improved to 22.0per cent from 19.8per cent, while liquidity ratio reduced to 61per cent from 75per cent in the current period. Both prudential ratios are still well above regulatory thresholds.

The reorganisation into a holding company structure has advanced, as the Group adds new verticals to its businesses and expand into new frontiers. As the year progresses, the Group will continue to remain dynamic in anticipating and responding to the changes in the fiscal and monetary environments in order to sustain growth across all its business segments and markets.