Zelensky, Russian foreign minister Lavrov to meet at UN Security Council

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to be the focus of a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s general debate.

At the meeting of the 15-member body on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Zelensky could meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

A meeting between Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was also planned for Wednesday.

The topic could be the Ukrainian demand for Taurus cruise missiles.

Scholz has so far been reticent about this.

Zelensky’s first trip to the UN headquarters in New York since the outbreak of the war is seen as an attempt to convince sceptical countries of his course.

In addition, the general debate of the UN General Assembly is scheduled to enter its second day in New York on Wednesday.

A speech by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is among those planned for the day.

The week at the UN started on Monday with a high-level summit on the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Until Tuesday, with a break on Sunday and Monday, more than 140 heads of state and prime ministers are expected to speak in the general debate.

Russia’s war against Ukraine is likely to play an important role in many of the speeches.

