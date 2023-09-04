Zeallion set to drop new single and a smashing music video ‘Agbalagba’

Following the release of his previous body of work “Komot body”. Prince David Idowu Oladayo Akinrotimi popularly known as “Zeallion” would be releasing a new single which will be accompanied by a music video in the coming few weeks.

The emperor and CEO Fearless Records made this disclosure during a recent interview on air (radio) around ending of August, 2023.

While speaking with media personality, Zeallion shared that his second release of 2023 is due next week while also revealing that his next extended playlist project was done.

For a fact, Zeallion’s talent is irresistible, but his musicality is way much better. The unique Afrobeat melodic composition of the song titled “Agbalagba” gives credence to why he is highly respected. Listening to the Track “Agbalagba” will uplift your mind and keep you bumping till infinity.

Agbalagba is a feel-good vibes, and the vocals are extraordinary. The track is an Afrobeat melodic masterpiece and danceable song for all occasions which was produced by Willywithdjuice.

When asked about the song “Agbalagba” He said, “The song tells a different and unique story. ‘It’s about Vibes, Empowerment, Maturity and Living Good Life. The inspiration comes from everything Zeallion is about, my struggles and passion.

With this new Video, I stepped out of my comfort zone. I was fearless in my creative execution and played with different dance moves. The Video came from how I felt while working on it. I felt reborn and charged. He concluded. The colorful video to the song “Agbalagba” is a testament to that and was directed by Xtraordinary Motion House.

Prince David Idowu Oladayo Akinrotimi aka “Zeallion” is a voice of new breath from Irele local government in Ondo state, born and raised in Lagos, He studied Mass Communication at ECOTES University Benin and graduated 2016.

Zeallion is an Afrobeat International artist from the heart of Lagos, Nigeria. With a passion for music and writing, performing and entertainment generally, He only began music professionally in 2013. However, he has already made waves in the industry in a short space of time with his unique blend of afrofusion by combining elements of afrobeat. Zeallion showcases his infectious energy and captivating vocals.

Zeallion’s music is a celebration of African rhythms and his lyrics resonate with listeners worldwide. Stay tuned for more incredible music from Zeallion in the near future! Follow his journey via all social media handles.