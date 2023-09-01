Zamfara NMA suspends strike

Medical doctors in Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital (ASYBSH) Gusau in Zamfara have suspended their plan to embark on an indefinite strike on Sept. 4.

This is contained in a statement on Friday by the state branch of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), signed by the State Chairman, Dr Sanusi Bello and Secretary, Dr Murtala Shinkafi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the medical doctors had fixed Sept. 4 to begin an indefinite strike over non-payment of their salaries and allowances by the state government.

“This is to notify the general public that the industrial strike planned by doctors of ASYBSH has been suspended.”

The doctors said that the industrial dispute has been resolved amicably by the state government to the satisfaction of the state NMA.

“All the outstanding salaries of the affected doctors have been settled,” the doctors said in the statement.

They added that preparations had reached an advanced stage to settle the outstanding allowances of visiting consultants and Professors, as well as the issue of third-party deductions.

They appreciated the intervention of Gov. Dauda Lawal, Secretary to the State Government, Malam Abubakar Nakwada, Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, Nigeria Labour Congress, and the media, in resolving the issues in contention. (NAN)