Zamfara Hajj committee submits report to Gov Lawal

The Zamfara State 2023 Hajj Delegation Committee to Saudi Arabia on Thursday submitted its report to Governor Dauda Lawal at the Government House and recommended a comprehensive overhaul of the state’s Hajj Commission (ZAHCOM).

Chairman of the delegation, Alhaji Musa Mallaha (Talban Gusau) told the Governor that apart from allowing criminals to participate in the annual Hajj exercise, unnamed officials of ZAHCOM had also contrived various ways of diverting government and pilgrims’ funds for personal use.

According to a press statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the report provides a detailed overview of the Zamfara State 2023 Hajj exercise, highlighting key achievements, challenges and recommendations.

The statement said, “The report covers various aspects of the Hajj exercise including membership of committees, staff strength, financial expenditures and verification of pilgrims’ deposits.

“The delegation’s report also highlighted notable achievements, including the successful airlifting of the 3102 pilgrims back to Nigeria, coordination with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria and the establishment of sub-committees that facilitated smooth operations of the exercise.

“The report further acknowledges the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a company providing services to Zamfara pilgrims which include transportation, provision of tents and accommodation in Saudi Arabia.

“Among the challenges reported by the delegation are the lack of proper documentation and record-keeping systems and lack of compliance among the Local Government Areas.

“Some other challenges include poor screening processes, allowing criminals to participate in Hajj exercise, issues with the BTA allowance including criminal reduction in the amount and diversion of funds as well as operations of numerous bank accounts, leading to confusion and potential misuse of funds.

“The report recommended a total overhaul of the Zamfara Hajj Commission (ZAHCOM).

“While receiving the report, Governor Lawal expressed dismay on the actions of some staff of ZAHCOM over misuse of pilgrims’ and public funds including large numbers of missing pilgrims’ deposits and financial scandal.

“The Governor reiterated his administration’s readiness to implement the recommendations made by the delegation, assuring that within the coming days, the government will take necessary actions.”