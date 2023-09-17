Zamfara Governorship Tussle: Tribunal to pass verdict on Monday

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto– Zamfara State Governorship election Petition Tribunal sitting in Sokoto has fixed Monday the 18th of September, 2023 for Judgement.



The tribúnal According to report would deliver it’s verdict on the petition filed by the Former Governor of the state now state Minister of Defence Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Matawallen Maradun challenging the validity of the Election that brought His Excellency Dauda Lawal as the executive Governor of the state.



The former Governor who ruled the state for four years accused INEC subverssing his victory at the polls, for failure to include the results of some ward areas which if added will give him victory with a wide margin.

According to report anxiety and fear have already grips both APC and PDP supporters on the outcome of the the tribúnal verdict.



Many including the residents of Gusau the state metropolis expressed fear on what the outcome of verdict might be, and foreseeing dangers and possible breakdown of law and order in Gusau the state capital.

A concern citizen of the state Alhaji Yahaya Namakka while commenting on the Monday Judgment in Sokoto advised police and other security operatives in the Zamfara to be on red alert ahead of tribúnal Judgment schedule for Monday September the 18th.



” I am of the fear that some disgruntled elements may decide to use the Monday Tribúnal Judgment as a yardstick to cause confusion in the state.



” Zamfara has suffered so much, arising from the shackles of Bandits and other criminal gangs”, we don’t want another bloodshed’ Added Namakka.



He also appealed to key political actors in the state to gag their followers against taking laws into their hands as a result of the Tribúnal verdict said to be pass on Monday.