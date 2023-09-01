Zamfara: Governor Lawal receives briefings from security chiefs



Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, presided over the security council meeting on Thursday, pledging his administration’s commitment to enhancing and sustaining the fight against banditry in the area.



During the meeting, the governor received briefings from the heads of security agencies in the state.



A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that ensuring the safety of lives and property of the people remains the utmost priority, explaining the determination of the government to support all the relevant security agencies.



According to the statement, “Governor Dauda Lawal presided over the security council meeting as part of his government’s resolve to prioritize the issue of security.



“He received briefings from heads of the security agencies on their collective efforts towards the fight against banditry.



“The Governor raised a concern about the activities of bandits in parts of the state, especially the Gusau-Funtua, Magami-Dangulbi, Dan Kurmi-Anka as well as Magami-Dansadau roads.



“He further urged heads of the military and police to deploy CSK platforms and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) to constantly patrol all the affected roads, while the state government will provide them with necessary support and logistics where needed.



“He called on the security chiefs to also ensure the dislodgement of all the bandits’ camps across the state.”