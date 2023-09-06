Zamfara: Gov Lawal inspects Gusua urban renewal project construction

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has embarked on an inspection of ongoing road construction under the government’s urban renewal project in Gusau, the state capital.

The project is a significant part of phase one of the Urban Renewal initiative, which commenced last month, encompassing the construction of four roads spanning 3.5 kilometres, according to a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris.

The statement said: “Governor Dauda Lawal’s urban renewal project, which commenced on the 18th of August 2023, has made remarkable progress.

“In his unwavering commitment to ensuring quality and prompt delivery, the Governor personally conducts inspection of ongoing road constructions.

“While at the construction site, Governor Lawal restated his administration’s unwavering dedication to the Urban Renewal Project, emphasising that the Government of Zamfara State is steadfastly engaged in a rescue mission.