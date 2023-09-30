Zamfara: Fight insurgency with resolve, awareness — FG told

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has told the federal government as well as the security forces to fight insecurity with resolve and awareness under the law, especially in Zamfara State.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of the CNG, Nastura Ashir Shariff, gave the charge during a report presentation on the CNG’s findings and recommendations arising from its visit in Zamfara to the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

He said, “We urge the government and security forces to fight this insurgency with resolve and awareness of their obligations under the law, as well as the knowledge that victory will only be pronounced when the nation achieves full cessation of hostilities, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration in the entire region”.

Shariff expressed appreciation to the Minister for his readiness to act on their findings and said this shows the seriousness of the Federal Government in finding a lasting solution to the security challenges in the region.

He also strongly urged the Minister to ensure that the military presence and permanent militarization of the Gusau University campus is not meant to serve as rhetoric but a sincere and genuine effort to secure the students and other citizens of Zamfara.

“Given the complexity of the security situation in the North-West region, the CNG is also proposing to the Minister the need to deploy specially trained personnel and other resources in the region to ensure lasting peace and security.

“The CNG is hopeful that the Federal Government, in tandem with the State Governments, will take action on its findings and recommendations and ensure Zamfara and other states in the North-West are secured.

“The CNG will continue to monitor the situation and work with other stakeholders to ensure that the Federal Government and State Governments take action on its recommendations and secure Zamfara and the North-West” he added.

Responding, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, commended the CNG for its initiative and readiness to partner with the Federal Government in addressing the security challenges in the North-West region in general and Zamfara State in particular.

Recall that a delegation of the CNG had visited Gusau, the Zamfara State capital in the aftermath of the bandit attack on the Gusau University and abduction of female students for first hand assessment of the situation.

While in Zamfara the CNG delegation interacted with various stakeholders, including officials of the state government, the authorities of the university concerned, the affected families, community leaders, security agencies and representatives from the academic community.