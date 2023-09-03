Zamfara announces closure of some markets in five LGAs over insecurity

From Idris Salisu, Gusau

Following persistent insecurity challenges, the Zamfara State Government announced the immediate closure of some cattle markets (Kara) temporarily in five local government areas of the state.

The state Commissioner of Information and Culture Mannir Mu’azu Haidara announced this in a statement and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The statement said, the affected cattles markets are, Danjibga and kunchin kalgo in Tsafe local government, Bagega and Wuya cattles market in Anka, Dangulbi and Dansadau in Maru, Dauran in Zurmi and Nasarawar Burkullu in Bukkuyim local government area respectively.

According to the commissioner, the decision to temporarily closed the cattle markets (Kara) was taken during the State Security Council Meeting held last Thursday, was as a result of the nefarious activities of selling and loading of rustled cattles by the suspected members of armed bandits.

Haidara said with this development, the council members however call on security agencies and Directorate of Animal Health and Livestock Development to ensure strict compliance on the measures.

The council further assured the general public and other relevant stakeholders commitment in monitoring and reviewing the progress with a view to restore peace in the affected cattles market areas.