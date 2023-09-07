Zacharias hails Tribunal judgement, says judiciary remains last hope of common man

.says no victor, no Vanquish

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

A Member representing Idah Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt Hon David Idris Zacharias (APC-Kogi), Wednesday, hailed the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, over the dismissal of petitions filed against him by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 National Assembly election, Mr Victor Uchola for lack of merit.

The court ordered Uchola and his party to pay a fine of N200,000 for each of the three count charges and an additional B100,000 fine for wasting the court’s time, totalling N700,000.

Zacharias’ reaction over the judgment by the election tribunal was contained in a statement he signed, where he maintained that the judiciary will always remain the last hope of the common man

Reacting to the judgement, Zacharias in a statement, said that he had confidence in the Judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

According to him, he was confident that the mandate given to him by the constituents and the good people of Kogi will be retained as

the judgement is a reflection of the will and aspirations of the people as expressed at the 2023 polls.

However, the federal lawmaker described the legal battle as no victor or vanquish, while he magnanimous in victory as he extended his hands of fellowship and brotherhood to Uchola despite the tribunal judgment.

He also pointed out that his focus and priority is the interest and development of the people and called on the PDP candidate to join hands with him in that regard.

He also expressed appreciation for the serious support his party, APC gave him and stood with him to the end based on the confidence reposed in him.

Therefore, he urged supporters to be magnanimous in celebrating yet another victory and to ensure law and order in the constituency and in the entire State.