Youths gather in Iju-Ishaga in protest over Mohbad’s death

Youths in Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos state, on Thursday, held a peaceful protest in honour of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The peaceful rally was held at Fagba Junction with youths carrying different placards demanding justice over the singer’s sudden death.

Mohbad, a former Marlian Records signee, died on September 12 and was buried the next day.

The circumstance surrounding the 27-year-old’s death has continued to spark controversies on social media just as youths in some cities across Nigeria have stormed the streets demanding justice for the late singer.

Video and Photos credit; Akeem Salau

Protesters had converged on Tuesday at the Panseke area of Abeokuta to register their annoyance over Mohbad’s death while others gathered in some parts of Ondo to demand a thorough investigation into the matter.

The protests also spread to more cities like Ado-Ekiti and Agege, Akure, and Asaba where some youths gathered to light up their candles in honour of the late singer.

It is believed that the protests will continue through the week as supporters of Mohbad from Ibadan and some parts of Lagos also announced dates for their demonstrations.

The Lagos state police command inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the death of the singer.