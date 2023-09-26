Youths and vote of no confidence in Nigeria

By Sola Ebiseni

THE words of Frantz Fanon in his The Wretched of the Earth that “each generation out of a state of relative opacity must discover its mission, fulfill it or betray it” was such a motivational declaration for youths of my generation, particularly in our university days.

So much fascinated and inspired by it that any gathering of students in our higher institutions was hardly concluded without reminding ourselves of the imperative of Fanon’s revolutionary postulations. Coincidentally, it was in that era, in 1984 that literary giant, Wole Soyinka, who became a Nobel laureate declared his generation as a “wasted generation”.

Notwithstanding the wide generation between us in our early 20s and Soyinka then 50 years of age, we were so determined that our own generation be not wasted. Thirty seven years later, and now in our 60s, I am not sure if my own generation has not been wasted. The truth is that the Nigerian state of which we had such a high hope is even in a worse state than it was in those days.

I now remember with great nostalgia how we were always on the road to any part of the country day or night without any fear of insecurity. On the road, in the night, from the University of Ife to the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria it was a thing of joy stopping at different locations munching “bush meat” and sipping palm wine where people sat round fires at various “abete” along the way. When you encounter some hardships occasionally, like when your vehicle, which had no fuel gauge, suddenly stopped faraway from settlements, having run out fuel, you are sure that some villagers would readily come to your aid, and if you even venture to introduce yourselves as students, you are given fuel free of charge, as they say.

Cultism on campus, where they existed, were unknown and not a thing of pride to be so identified; and believe me, their names were unknown. Attempts to label the Pirate Confraternity as a secret cult was resisted by members. There was nothing frightful or dangerous about them. For all my years at Ife and moving round virtually all higher institutions campuses across Nigeria in the course of students unionism, all you saw were comrades students activism, the omnipresent religious groups who were never tired of preaching to you, and unperturbed even if your reaction was somewhat rude.

Committed to an emancipated, developed and egalitarian society, revolutionary authors were our companions. They were several and most inspiring. Walter Rodney and his How Europe Underdeveloped Africa was one such. Then, Europe was not attractive. As a matter of fact, only those unable to make requisite credits in the West African School Certificate examinations and or the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board for admissions into our higher institutions ventured outside Nigeria for education and we were proud that the quality of our certificates was second to none, world over.

We selected our heroes, starting from our austere lecturers who were either being sacked or jailed by the Buhari military junta “for teaching what they were not paid to teach”, a euphemism for the banning radical teachings on campus. We were constantly reminded of the roles played by Nigerian youths in national development.

One of such incidents you could not miss was how the Nigerian youths, particularly at the premier University of Ibadan, led the protest to force the Federal Government to opt out of the Anglo-Nigerian Defence Pact of 1958 between Nigeria and Britain which would have compromised our sovereignty by allowing Britain have military base in our country and commit Nigeria needlessly to any war involving Britain.

On our own and outside the school curricula, we formed different intellectual and radical organisations from where we read, internalised the lives and deeds of our heroes starting from foremost Nigerian nationalists; amongst the most talked-about being Herbert Macaulay, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo. Other heroes in Nigeria and different parts of Africa included Lumumba, Mandela, Marthin Luther King Jnr, Nkrumah, Aminu Kano, Balarabe Musa, Major Nzeogwu, Maita Sule, Thomas Sankara, Steve Biko, Joshua Nkomo, Bishops Desmond Tutu and Olubunmi Okogie, Soyinka, Achebe, Bala Usman, Gani Fawehinmi, Professor Dele Awojobi, Bob Marley, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Sonny Okosun, in no particular order of mentioning.

Many of these heroes who were within our reach were always enthusiastically welcomed on our campuses to deliver lectures. I remember the visit to Ife, of Alhaji Maitama Sule, Nigerian Permanent Representative in the United Nations during the Shagari administration. We burst into tears with clenched fist determined to visit South Africa and deal with the oppressive Apartheid regime in South Africa. We freely contributed, under the aegis of the Youths Solidarity for South Africa (YUSSA) and the All Nigerians Youths for South Africa, ANNUSSA, for the liberation war in the region.

The craze today is “jápá”, a new Nigerian word of Yoruba coinage, not necessarily original, for Nigerians running outside our shores for God knows what. Whereas, Walter Rodney postulated that three centuries mindless and forceful export of Africa’s optimum population through slave trade was responsible for our underdevelopment, African, nay Nigerian youths, are either offered by their parents or make themselves available mainly for slavery abroad. Curiously, the mindset is “anywhere is better than Nigeria”, including even countries which per capita income is comparably lower to that of Nigeria.

The youths of the present generation can be likened to the Biblical voice in the wilderness crying that the path of this nation be made straight. But who is listening to them, who cares about them? The leaders who proudly attended public primary, secondary and tertiary schools which standards compared with any other in the world, do not consider the said schools good enough for their own children.

Those children whose Wretched-of-the Earth parents managed to push through those schools have no hopes of employment, where any exists, because it takes super connections to get any.

The #EndSARS debacle was a loud statement for revolutionary change which reverberated across the nation and yet, in spite of several official divisive revisionist efforts including ethnicity to truncate its movement, it keeps forcing itself like a molten magma and reared its head by delivering deafening votes for Peter Obi.

In several spheres, information technology, sports, entertainment, etc, the spirit of the Nigerian youths is irrepressibly fending for itself without support from the Nigerian state. This is why, for instance, the unfortunate death of such self-made superstar, Ilerioluwa, Oladimej Imole Aloba (MohBad) must be investigated and justice served without fear or favour.

Ebiseni is the Secretary General, Afenifere and South West Coordinator OBIDATTI Campaigns.