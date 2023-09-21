You’re smart, intelligent, hardworking, Iyaloja-General celebrates First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu

By Biodun Busari

The Iyaloja-General of Lagos, Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, has felicitated the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 63rd birthday.

Vanguard earlier reported on Thursday that President Bola Tinubu showered accolades on his wife, Oluremi, describing her as “my trusted partner in every venture”.

The President, in a personal letter addressed to the first lady, lauded her for her companionship for close to four decades.

In the same vein, the first daughter of the President took to her X page (formerly Twitter), and described the first lady as “a very inspiring figure to me and millions of other women all over the world.”

Tinubu-Ojo added that Senator Oluremi is “very smart, intelligent, hardworking, and caring.”

“Dear Mum, 63 looks so good on you and you have been a very inspiring figure to me and millions of other women all over the world,” she wrote.

“You are very smart, intelligent, hardworking, and caring.

“On this special day of yours, I celebrate you and I wish you many happy returns, in good health, God’s guidance and prosperity.

“I Love you💕💕💕💕💕.”