You’re advocates of development, bridge builders – Abiodun tells traditional rulers

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has described traditional rulers as change agents, advocates for development and bridge builders between the government and the people.

Abiodun, who stated this during the historic visitation of the Ijebu monarchs based in Lagos State to the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr) Sikiru Adetona in his palace in Ijebu-Ode, added that the responsibilities placed on the shoulders of traditional rulers are immense, stressing that their roles extend beyond the custodians of culture.

He pledged that his administration would continue to invest in programs and initiatives that celebrate the history of the people of the state, pointing out that this will come through the ptomotion of the traditional institution and cultural adversity.

The governor said that his administration remains committed to fostering unity and collaboration among various ethnic groups in the state.

Abiodun noted that traditional institutions are built on the history, ancestors, culture, customs, religion and values of the people, even as he described the traditional institution as the vital link between the past and the future.

The state helmsman noted the historical affinity between all monarchs of Ijebu extraction, either in Ogun and Lagos states despite geographical boundaries.

According to him, it is imperative to begin to use that affinity as an avenue to drive socio-economic development and security between the two states.

“As the Governor of Ogun State, I must assure you of our administration’s unwavering commitment to the preservation of our rich history and cultural heritage and successful implementation of our building our future together agenda.

“We will continue to invest in programs and initiatives that celebrate our history, empower our traditional institution and promote our cultural adversity. We understand that culture is a venture of social cohesion, economic progress and socio-economic development.

“Traditional institutions are simply built on the history, ancestors, culture, customs, religion and values of the people.

“For us in Ogun State, we remain committed to fostering unity and collaboration among all various ethnic groups in the state so that together we can overcome the challenges and achieve remarkable progress in all sectors

“Today at this gathering, our monarchs seated here are not just occupants of the various stools of their forebears, they are also the vital link between the past and the future, they are the embodiment of essentialism among the people,” he said.

Abiodun while commending the collaboration of the traditional institution with both the state and federal governments, said that the collaboration has helped in the provision of intelligence, dispute resolution, security and socio-economic development.

The Governor appealed to the Awujale to institutionalize and calendarize the historic meeting so that a date is set aside every year to celebrate the Ijebuland heritage.

He said that the historic meeting would strengthen cultural ties, provide a platform and opportunity to discuss the area of mutual collaboration and cooperation for the socio-economic development, understanding and progress of the state and the people.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Ogun State Council of Obas and the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, harped on togetherness and advocated for the enlargement of the gathering to include Remoland.

He described Oba Adetona as a man of wisdom and good character, even as he commended him for the huge role he played in the actualisation of the Chiefs law in the state.

The leader of the delegation from Lagos State who is also the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Adewale Sotobi, said theLagos State Ijebu Traditional Rulers Forum was formed to pursue growth, inclusion, harmony and the aspiration of the Ijebu people.

Oba Sotobi commended the contribution of the Awujale in the development of Ijebuland.

In his remarks, Oba Adetona commended Governor Abiodun for not dodging the actualisation of the Chiefs law like his predecessors.

He urged the monarchs to be closer to God and pursue similar law in Lagos State.