You’re a political liability, NNPP South-West Chair tells Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The newly elected National Vice Chairman (South West) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Alhaji Wasiu Ajirotutu, has described the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as a political liability.

Ajirotutu became the NNPP’s South West chairman last Tuesday after the Board of Trustees, BoT, sacked the Kwakwasya’s faction of the NWC and handed six months suspension to the ex – Kano governor.

Speaking in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, last Friday, he stated that Kwankwaso came to trade with the party’s name by hobnobbing with other political parties and their candidates to get favour.

“Kwankwaso cajoled us as if he was contesting for presidency whereas he was a pretender and not a contender. It’s very unfortunate that it’s this same Kwankwaso that is now accusing an innocent man in person of our founder, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, of anti party activities”, Ajirotutu said.

He challenged the former presidential candidate to deny that he didn’t meet with the then standard bearer of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, four days to the election.

The NNPP chieftain insisted that the meeting of Kwankwaso with Tinubu few days to the presidential election was anti-party of the highest order and betrayal of trust which has earned him a six month suspension by the BoT.

He stressed that the action of the BoT was in line with ethos and principles of the party on discipline.

While assuring party faithful of his readiness to make the party an enviable one in the South West, Ajirotutu enjoined them to be calm and watchful as events unfolds for a new Nigeria of their dream.