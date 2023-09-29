Your tribunal victory key for PDP, Otuaro tells Oborevwori

Oborevwori

Former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, has extended his congratulations to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his victory at the governorship tribunal.

Otuaro conveyed this message through his social media accounts, emphasizing the importance of this victory for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and all those who contributed.

He praised Governor Sheriff for his dedication to the democratic process and the residents of Delta State.

He said “Congratulations to the governor of Delta State, H.E. Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy and the PDP on the victory in the Governorship Tribunal judgment!. This is a significant win for the party and a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. Your commitment to the democratic process and the people of Delta State is truly commendable. Wishing you continued success in serving the community and the state. #PDPVictory #DeltaState #DemocracyPrevails”.

The Delta State Governorship Election Tribunal, on Friday, dismissed the petition filed by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress, challenging Governor Sheriff Oborevwor’s election victory.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu, upheld Oborevwori’s win in the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election.