Your action is disheartening, Yoruba group slams Obasanjo

Obasanjo

— Demands public apology

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Yoruba leaders under the aegis of concerned Omo Yoruba Worldwide Association, Tuesday demanded a public apology from the former President Olusegun Obasanjo for disrespecting Yoruba monarchs at an event in Oyo state.

A statement made available to vanguard in Akure, the leader of the association, Akogun Tunde Omololu and Secretary, Dr. David O.M Bakin, described the incident as regrettable and disheartened.

The association said that ” Obasanjo’s actions were profoundly beneath the dignity of our rich Yoruba culture and tradition; they constituted a grave violation and an affront to our cherished customs.

“It was an egregious display of arrogance and disrespect toward our revered Obas in Yorubaland.

“Our Obas hold a position of great significance, often referred to as the “Igbakeji Orisa” (next in line to the deities).

“Therefore, witnessing such disrespect towards our Obas, especially from a person of Obasanjo’s stature, whose Yoruba heritage is a subject of debate, is a source of immense shame and an insult to Yoruba culture and tradition.

“We wholeheartedly denounce Obasanjo’s reprehensible conduct and insist on a public apology to all the affronted Obas and, by extension, the entire Yoruba community.

“While we censure Obasanjo’s arrogance, we also express our disappointment in the Obas who attended the event and acquiesced to the commands of someone considered their junior.

“The Concerned Omo Yoruba remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the honor, heritage and dignity of the Yoruba race in every aspect.