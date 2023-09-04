You’ll get premium security, welfare, Zamfara Gov tells NYSC members

…Renovates permanent orientation camp

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has assured the members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the area of premium welfare, support, and security in the state.

The Governor spoke on Tuesday at the closing ceremony of the orientation course for the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream II of the NYSC at Government Science Secondary School, Gusau.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the Governor charged the corps members to maintain the spirit of hard work and dedication to duty.

He also urged the corps members to be good ambassadors of the NYSC and the Zamfara government.

The statement said, “the Governor assured the corps members of his administration’s commitment to their security and welfare to enable them carry out their responsibilities.

“He reiterated that the corps members will receive all the support they need from the government to settle down and serve their fatherland.

“Governor Lawal further promised the corps members that those who distinguish themselves during the service year will be adequately rewarded and honoured by his government.

“The Governor reassured the management of the NYSC in the state of his administration’s continuous support for the scheme, saying that he is determined to welcome more corps members to the state.

“To show commitment, the Zamfara State government has commenced the renovation works at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Tsafe, to ensure it is put to use as soon as possible.”