You ‘ve written your name in gold, Osanebi salutes Remi Tinubu @63

Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the March 18 gubernatorial polls in Delta, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has saluted Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, wife of Nigeria President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

Osanebi in a statement made available to newsmen this morning in Asaba by his Principal Secretary, Idi Presley, said Nigeria’s first lady, Remi Tinubu has distinguished herself over the years whenever she has been called to serve.

“Your Excellency, it’s with great pleasure that on behalf of my dear wife, Ogechi Osanebi and members of my political family, I heartily congratulate you on the occasion of your natal anniversary.

“As the wife of our leader, father and President, we know the special role you play in ensuring His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in the best frame of mind every day to enable him deliver on his promises and renew the hopes of Nigerians.

“In your own capacity also, you have served our nation meritoriously and written your name in gold as a philanthropist of the first order and a social justice crusader.

“Your pet project- Renewed Hope Initiative, which was launched only recently has brought succour to many families.

“As you celebrate your birthday today, it’s our prayers that God will continue to provide the strength you will need to continue rendering more service to Nigerians and humanity in general “, the statement read.