‘You shone brightly before your exit’, Femi Adebayo, Toyin Abraham react to Mohbad’s death

By Biodun Busari

Two top Nollywood actors, Femi Adebayo and Toyin Abraham in separate messages have reacted to the death of Nigerian music sensation, Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

Paying their tributes on X, formerly known as Twitter, the actors said Mohbad lived up to his name ‘Imole’ by shining brightly briefly before his demise.

Vanguard reported that Mohbad died on Tuesday and was buried on Wednesday at Ikorodu, Lagos, amid controversies surrounding his exit.

Writing on Sunday, Adebayo, said, “In memory of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba Mohbad, a star whose musical brilliance graced the world.

“Though your life was tragically cut short, your music remains a testament to your resilience and artistry. “Imole,” meaning “Light” in Yoruba, was your name, and you lived up to it by illuminating the lives of many.

“Rest in power, Imole. 🙏”

In the same vein, Abraham said Mohbad touched her heart and displayed great humility during his brief stay on earth.

“I was in denial, I couldn’t come to terms or use ‘was’ for you Imole. I really want to wake up from the dream. I can’t forget the memories on set of my movie Ghost and the Tout and how you showed a level of humility that is lacking in some of your peers,” the actress wrote.

“Just as your name Imole, Your light shone so brightly I can’t really believe it’s gone. You touched not only my heart but everyone that came in contact with you.

“Your death has opened a lot of shocking, complex, and unbelievable underlying stories that sound so hard to let go. “

Abraham, then, called on the government and security agencies to leave no stone unturned in finding his killers, as she said, “The necessary government parastatals need to do their job. Though we can’t have you back but total justice for you may start the healing process.”