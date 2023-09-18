You must free yourself from quacks, Sen Abbo tells professional bodies

Ishaku Abbo

By Emmanuel Elebeke & Favour Ulebor

Senator Ishaku Abbo has charged the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria, APBN to purge itself of quacks for them to build strong institution in the country.

The Senator gave the advice at the annual conference of the body held at Nicon Luxury in Abuja.

He said the APBN cannot build institutions without first bringing qualified people to man key positions in both private and public institutions, arguing that they cannot continue to put square pegs into round holes and expect things to good.

He therefore urged them to always bring good and qualified people to fill positions of government, that is bringing professionals to do their professional duties, for the country to move forward.

‘‘You must put round spade in a round hole and not the other way round and expect thing not to get bad. When we continue to put square pegs into round holes things will continue to go bad. When you don’t bring good and qualified people to fill positions of government, that is bring professionals to do their professional duties, it would be going wrong.

‘‘And also the professionals themselves, they should ensure that they clean themselves in-house, whoever they are giving license for practice must have qualified and the proof of that qualification ascertained. The investigation should be evident that he is qualified before they now award that certificate to him, either for membership or professional certificate for service. So, it is a two way thing, we will have our own duties.’’

The senator also reminded the professionals the need to question the existing laws because, according to him, ‘there are so many flaws in our current laws’.

‘‘It is when the professional question the existing laws they can identify the flaws, because it is their field so that they can identify that there is a gap in the existing laws and then they bring it out in the way of amendment, or by the way of bringing a new bill to the National Assembly, so that we can have a functional country for our children, because things are not working the way it should in this country.’’

Dr. James Neminebor, The President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, and Chairman APCN summit of professional committee, Dr. James Neminebor

For the new political system, the team is just apt for it. We are talking about the current issues, the economy, and the benefits it will bring to the citizenry.

And that is why I as a Chairman, coined the theme of this submit to reflect our Nigerian’s president current theme to rule this country, and I think it is alright; because we feel that every government works with data, with statistics and the professionals, all professionals, in this country are the people who bring out the statistics in which government works.

And if all the associations, all the professionals bring relevant statistics to assist this government, government will bring the best and will fulfill their objectives for the people.

The greatest challenge we have had over the years, we have 22 professionals association in Nigeria, under the umbrella of APBN, but often times very few gathers interest for the attendance.

We should collectively come together to bring the best to assist and advice government.

We are actually professionals, even though government is saying that hence forth professionals will not be the entry point in employment, but we still feel that we professionals are the best.

We came out from the ministries, while we professionals were in the ministry, we give our best to our ministries; and up till now that is why in accounting, you cannot rise to a certain level unless you are a professional, because they see value in the work of a professional.

On the recent appointment by President Tinunu, he said, ‘‘One thing about political appointment is that, where people are appointed, they go to refresher course. Any human being who is lettered can be trained, can be a professional, that is my view to it, no matter who is appointed, so far he his lettered, he can be given professional training, he can come to us, we will train them. That is why we are there to train them I for government.

Earlier in his address, the President of Association of professional bodies of Nigeria, Mr Manason Garkuwa Rubainu

This is why we are talking about renewed hope. Whatever hope politicians and those in government bring, it is going to be translated into reality by professionals. And that is why we are looking at the renewed hope so that we can fall in line and see how we can translate all the hopes and yearnings of this country and let us also renew ourselves and commit ourselves to the service that we are meant to do for society.

Our job is to work for and on the behalf of the society, and any moment, if we comprise that, as people of integrity, it will spell doom for the society.

This country more than ever before needs us to be true to our creeds so that this country can move forward, so that we can bring reality to the hopes that politicians come to give us.

We continue to congratulate the political system and the leadership it is producing and we must give our support to the leadership of this country, under president Ahmed Bola Tinubu and all the other institutions of governance that is at our disposal and we will also demand that they also recognize professionals for who we are because all of us are partners in developing a egalitarian society that will bring succor to our people.