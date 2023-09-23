Yoruba Elders hit Obasanjo over Oyo Obas’ order

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, has called on former President Olusegun Obasanjo to apologise to Oyo monarchs for “a shameful affront to the dignity of Yoruba tradition and culture.”

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the meeting of the Secretary General and State Secretaries of the group in Ado-Ekiti, signed by Elder Niyi Ajibulu, YCE Publicity Secretary (Secretary, Ekiti Council of Elders) and Elder Oladipo Oyewole, YCE Secretary General.

It was reported that Obasanjo had ordered Oyo traditional rulers to stand up in his respect while speaking at an event in Iseyin, last week Friday.

The Elders criticised Obasanjo for desecrating the Yoruba cultural heritage, norms, tradition and values while demanding an apology and restitution from the former President.

“The YCE takes exception to the humiliation recently meted out to various traditional rulers of Oyo State by chief Olusegun Obasanjo upon the claim of status as a former Head of State. This malfeasance constitutes a shameful affront to the dignity of Yoruba tradition and culture and thus stand condemned. He should certainly apologize and make restitution.”

While decrying the degenerating level of acceptance of the Yoruba language, culture and civilisation, the Elders said they would embark on promoting the publication of the book entitled “Yoruba Renaissance.”