Yoruba council lampoons Obasanjo over verbal attack on Oyo Obas

Obasanjo

….demands public apology from ex-president

By Adeola Badru, IBADAN

The Yoruba Council Worldwide, YCW, has carpeted the former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, over alleged verbal attacks on a cross-section of traditional rulers from the state.

Obasanjo verbaly degrading the traditional stool at an official function hosted by Governor Seyi Makinde at Iseyin on Friday.

In a short video clip which went viral on virtually all the social media platforms on Friday evening, Chief Obasanjo was captured castigating some monarchs and title chiefs for an offence derived from their reported failure to rise and be on their feet, ostensibly in honour of him (Obasanjo) and

Gov. Makinde, while they were coming to the venue of the road project commissioning.

The former president allegedly lampooned the traditional rulers and ordered them to stand up and sit down.

A statement by the President of the group, Aare Oladotun Hassan (Esq), on Monday, said, the former president brazenly abused Yoruba Obas, which he described as a total sacrilege.

He said: “The recent weeks have witnessed a barrage of monumental embarrassments, ridicules and brazen abuse of traditional Royal Obas and most shocking to grasping with this well intended orchestrated embarrassments by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who dropped the biggest bombshell taboo in the history of Yorubaland, perhaps most disturbing sacrilege in Iseyin, Oyo State when he addressed arrays of first class Royal Fathers and other leading Obas like toddlers or a village headmaster or Army General talking profusely at his foot soldiers in a most depressing, disparaging and disrespectful manner.”

“Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has since left the corridors of honour, while we reiterate as the leading vanguard voice for all Yoruba indigenous people globally, we have eternal duty to preserve the aesthetic distinct Omoluabi ethos, Royal stools and ancestral customs and traditions of the Yoruba Obaship, precipitating our demand for immediate apologies by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo within the next three days or face untold traditional and legal reprisal consequences, not limited to filing action at a court of competent jurisdiction for defamation and scandalous libel, while we shall call for stripping him off of all chieftaincy titles conffered on him by any Yoruba monarchs.”

“Furthermore, we shall mobilize all market women, youths and leaders of thoughts against the Baba Obasanjo for desecrating the Yoruba ancestral cultural heritage, norms, tradition and values.”

“On this note we wish to set the records straight that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is NO longer the President of Nigeria, and he should stop parading himself deceitfully and impersonating or creating a scenario to command such ill motivated authority.”

“We have seen Omoluabi President Bola Ahmed Tinubu accord high level respect during his recent visits to the Awujale of Ijebu Land Oba Sikiru Adetona and Alake’s Palace, as well as Governors like Hon. Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji of Ekiti State prostrate before Kings and Elders, wherein at all times this standard practice should be emulated and not the disrespectful manner done by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the Former President of Nigeria.”

“We, therefore call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call Obasanjo to order and demand all Southwest Governors to order and maintain absolute respect for our Obas from Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Engr Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Senator Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo , and as part of way forward towards preserving and protecting the Royal Institutions is to establish the National Council of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs wherein other duties of grassroots security and community policing, national economic planning and strategic growth, granting of 10% special allocation funds from the Federation Account and other roles as expected of Traditional leaders will be guaranteed by the Federal Government accordingly. We have emphatically spoken!”