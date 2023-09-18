YEDI trains 160 teens in physical, and mental wellness

Photo from Sabilaw

By Dickson Omobola

Over 160 children between the ages of 13 and 19 in the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State, last week, benefitted from a five-day “Skillz Holiday Camp” held to broaden their comprehension of physical and mental wellness.

The programme, which was organised by the Youth Development and Empowerment Initiative, YEDI, in partnership with Grassroot Soccer, ExxonMobil and FIFA Foundation, featured sexual and reproductive health and rights education, health literacy, human immunodeficiency virus, HIV, and malaria testing, as well as fun games and activities.

According to the Programme Manager, of YEDI, Mr Usen Asanga, the event was put together to teach teenagers skills required to make healthy decisions, saying the experience would transform their approach to health-related matters.

He said: “Every year, during the long holidays in August, we have the skills holiday camp because the long holidays are when these young people are idle. It is a very tempting period for these young people, especially in an under-served community like this where the parents are not so rich to afford to pay for lessons or take them on holidays to beautiful places.

“We come to communities like this to engage children positively. With our curriculum, they get to learn about their sexual reproductive health, malaria, gender-based violence and how it can be prevented. They also get to learn about drug abuse and its dangers. For us, it is an opportunity to catch these young people at a very good time because we believe that we can engage them with this positive learning.

“We have counsellors among our coaches who interact and deliver the training to these young ones. The children are very excited about this opportunity because children love sports and they are full of energy. As part of our curriculum, we use football metaphors to drive education. We use words like attack and defence, which connote some concepts in disease prevention. It makes it stick in their minds and they can easily remember it. The coaches are well-trained in counselling and engaging young people.”

Speaking on the issues with which children in the community are confronted, he added: “There have been cases of domestic violence and drug abuse among young people. There are also teenage pregnancies. The programme equips them with these skills to make healthy decisions that would reduce the risk of getting pregnant or engaging in drug abuse or being victims of domestic violence.”

Meanwhile, speaking on her experience from the camp, a participant, Uchendu Ihuoma, said she learnt about strategies that she could use in preventing sexual harassment and life-threatening diseases.

She said: “I learnt that HIV cannot be cured, but it can be put to sleep through consistent use of antiretroviral, ARV, drugs. I learnt the importance of having a counsellor who would guide me on the right path. I also learnt that if a man wants to have sex with me and I don’t want it, I should use my body language to say no or run away.”

On his part, Ajadike Emmanuel, added: “I am here to be enlightened about HIV/AIDS and other things. Luckily for me, I have been thought about abstinence and self hygiene, gender violence and drug abuse.”