Yashin Trophy 2023: Courtois, Martinez, others named as nominees for Ballon d’Or Best Goalkeeper

Current holder of Yashin Trophy, Thibaut Courtois has been named in the nomination list for this 2023 Ballon d’Or Best Goalkeeper.
Also in the list is World Cup-winning goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Barcelona’s Marc Andre ter Stegen.
Mike Maignan
Yassine Bounou
Andre Onana
Ederson
Brice Samba
Emiliano Martinez
Thibaut Courtois
Aaron Ramsdale
Dominik Livakovic
Marc-Andre ter Stergen
