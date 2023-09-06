Home » Sports » Yashin Trophy 2023: Courtois, Martinez, others named as nominees for Ballon d’Or Best Goalkeeper
Sports

September 6, 2023

Yashin Trophy 2023: Courtois, Martinez, others named as nominees for Ballon d’Or Best Goalkeeper

Yashin Trophy 2023: Courtois, Martinez, others named as nominees for Ballon d’Or Best Goalkeeper

Current holder of Yashin Trophy, Thibaut Courtois has been named in the nomination list for this 2023 Ballon d’Or Best Goalkeeper.

Also in the list is World Cup-winning goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Barcelona’s Marc Andre ter Stegen.

See full list

Mike Maignan

Yassine Bounou

Andre Onana

Ederson

Brice Samba

Emiliano Martinez

Thibaut Courtois

Aaron Ramsdale

Dominik Livakovic

Related News

Marc-Andre ter Stergen

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.