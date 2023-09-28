WOWICCN, Archbishop Ogunmuyiwa seek increased opportunities for women

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Dr. Peter Ogunmuyiwa, the Archbishop of the African Church in Abuja, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to enhance gender equality and promote progressive governance by providing more opportunities for women in his cabinet.

Dr. Ogunmuyiwa made these remarks at the National Leadership Summit organized by the Women’s Wing of the Christian Council of Nigeria.

The summit, held on Thursday in Abuja, had the theme: ‘Women in Leadership: An Indispensable Tool for Church Growth.’

Dr. Ogunmuyiwa highlighted the discipline and passion women bring to their roles, emphasizing their crucial importance in advancing society and the gospel.

He also called for increased representation of women in leadership positions in both church and society

“We often observe that women are naturally more disciplined, and history has shown us that when women are entrusted with a task, they approach it with great zeal and passion.

“The overall ratio suggests that women tend to be more reliable and dependable in leadership roles and any other assignments given to them,” said Dr. Ogunmuyiwa.

The Archbishop commended the government’s efforts to increase female representation in the cabinet, but he stressed that it will take time for women to achieve greater recognition and influence within various spheres of society.

He urged President Tinubu to continue advocating for more women to be involved.

Also speaking at the event, Rev. Dr. Mrs. Uzoaku Williams, National President of Women’s Wing of Christian Council of Nigeria, emphasized the importance of women’s empowerment and leadership within the church.

She cited biblical examples of women who shared their stories and worked together in the Kingdom of God.

“Women need the support of other women at the state and church levels. By enhancing their capacity, it becomes easier for them to spread the message to the grassroots, where they hold leadership positions,” she said.

Rev. Williams challenged the notion that women do not support each other, sharing personal experiences of friendship among women.

She encouraged unity and solidarity among women, disagreeing with stereotypes that generalize negative behavior as a characteristic of gender.

“It is a matter of an individual’s behavior and not solely related to gender. Men can also be disruptive in the lives of other men, just as women can. This issue is not limited to gender but rather stems from personality problems that transcend gender,” she added.

Both speakers agreed that women’s representation and voice in leadership roles within the church and government are crucial for the progress of society, and they urged the leaders to actively support the growth and development of women in these areas.

They also emphasized the need for women to play a significant role in educating the younger generation, as they are the future of Nigeria.