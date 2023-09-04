Workers stranded as Rivers govt demolishes transmission house, mast

Telecoms Mast

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State Government has demolished an analogue mast used by the African Independent Television, AIT, in their operations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was learned that the mast when pulled off had fallen on the transmission building where the media house transmits its news and programmes.

Following the development, AIT has totally gone offline on its terrestrial station within the state and the South-South and South-East states.

The state government has been on the move to reclaim parts of its alleged property occupied by the AIT, an area it has already marked Government Reserved Area (GRA) 5.

As at when the state government was carrying out the operation around 8am till 1pm, AIT staff members were seen lurking around their facility stranded.

Those who had some reports to fill for the local and regional bulleting and other who had programmes to anchor stood around the demolition area helpless.

Unconfirmed source had that the government had urged the AIT to relocated their mast and transmitter to their premises, but that nine months after the notice that the media house had remained adamant to the order.

It was gathered that the government took the action Sunday and Monday following the refusal of the private media organization to act according to the government’s order.

One of the AIT workers, who preferred anonymity, said the state government had brought a letter in March that the media house should relocate its mast and transmitter, but that the organization had not acted before the government returned to demolish the duo.

The source regretted the government would carry out the act when the matter on the ownership of the landed property in dispute between AIT and the Rivers State Government was still pending before a court of competent jurisdiction.

It said: “The state government brought a letter in march given us 48hours to relocate the mast and the transmitter building. The case about this land is in court and court has not asked us to remove it. This very issue is handled from our head office in Abuja.

“The government only came back on Sunday and gave us for 4 hours to move our things out of the transmission room, but we could not because it was raining. On Monday they came and pulled down the mast. The tall mast fell on the transmission building and destroyed the building.”

However, at press time the state government has not released any statement on the development, however, it was gathered that that demolition was supervised by the Ministry of Works Rivers State.