Women threaten to protest naked in Anambra community over land grabbing

Photo: Women protest

By Vincent Ujumadu

HUNDREDS of women from Nimo community in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State on Wednesday protested against alleged land grabbing by leaders in the community.

They besieged the Government House, Awka with placards and threatened that if Governor Chukwuma Soludo fails to address the matter urgently,, they would have no other option than to embark on naked protest against their leaders.

Essentially, the women were calling on the state government to cut the excesses of their traditional ruler and the town union executive, who they accused of selling the community land with impunity, adding that the action might trigger communal war in the area if not nipped in the bud.

Some of their placards read: “The leadership of Nimo Town Union Development must go”, “Nimo Town Union leadership has no right to sell or negotiate our land”, among others.

Mrs. Ifeoma Ezeozue, who spoke on behalf of the women, said the protest was against the way and manner their ancestral farmlands are being sold out indiscriminately without considering the future generations.

She accused the leaders of turning the community into their personal property, alleging that they are also using security personnel to harass and intimidate the youths and anybody who spoke against their actions.

She said: “Nimo ancestral farmlands are being sold out indiscriminately without our notice. We no longer go to farm because there is no more land to farm. “They want to force us into prostitution. “They have forced us to be sitting at home in Nimo community as we wake up everyday and stay idle at home without any engagement. Farming is one of our major sources of livelihood in the area and now they have deprived us the opportunity of cultivating on our communal land

So, our coming to the State Government House, is to register our pitiable condition before the governor to help us address the problem.”

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwulubelu, who addressed the women on behalf of the state government, appealed to them to remain calm, assuring that the state government would address their demands without delay.

The SSG also received the protest letter from the women.