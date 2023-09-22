Women groups to Tinubu: Prioritize our inclusion in peace negotiations, foreign interventions

Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In an urgent call for the inclusion of women in peace negotiations and foreign interventions in Africa, One Percent International Advocacy has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revise his approach.

The group, speaking at a symposium in Abuja, highlighted the often overlooked role of women as mediators in conflict resolution and reconciliation.

The symposium, organized to commemorate United Nations International Day of Peace, centered around the theme “The Role of Women As Mediators In Peace Building and In Reconciliation”.

Adaora Onyechere Sydney-Jack, an Inclusive Governance Advocate and Gender Activist, emphasized the need for the President to reconsider his strategy.

“The key conversation today for us is to review how we can embolden the voice of the women, not just women but also women with disabilities,” Sydney-Jack said.

She pointed out that women and children often bear the brunt of conflicts and wars, yet are typically excluded from peace negotiations.

The group urged President Tinubu, who also serves as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to recognize the potential power of women in achieving sustainable peace across Africa.

Reflecting on the situation in Jos, Zamfara, Gombe, Taraba, and Imo, Sydney-Jack highlighted that these communities have been displaced, with women and children constituting the majority of displaced persons.

“To remove that demography from the conversation of negotiation is absurdity,” she declared.

Moji Makanjuola, a Media Consultant for the International Society on Media and Public Health, also voiced her concerns over the lack of female representation in peace talks.

“How can you leave 50 percent of the society behind especially when you are talking about conflict resolution and reconciliation?”

Makanjuola argued, underscoring the critical role Nigerian women have proven to play in peace building.

Ebere Ifendu, the President of Women in Politics Forum (WIPF), backed the call for more women in governance and peace building. She asserted that women could bring their unique expertise to the table, contributing to the achievement of peace.

“We hope that our leaders will listen and have the political will to do the right thing,” Ifendu added.

The group’s plea came in the wake of a series of coups d’etat in Africa, urging leaders like President Tinubu and organizations like ECOWAS to consider the integral role women can play in resolving these conflicts and building lasting peace.