Women doing buttock enlargement have been captured by devil — Pastor Olukoya

Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Daniel Olukoya has knocked women who undergo buttocks and breasts enlargement.

According to the clergyman, the devil won’t waste his time on those who undergo liposuction or Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgeries as he has already captured them.

Olukoya made the remark during a recent sermon in his church.

Th cleric said that those undergoing surgery to enlarge their breast and buttocks are simply telling God that they are not satisfied with what he gave to them.

Olukoya said: “Many churchgoers, unfortunately, have become so worthless that the devil does not waste time on them again, he has already captured them,” he said.

“When you are a woman and you go for surgery to expand your breasts and bum, you are already gone.

“You are telling God that the one he put there is not okay so you want to put your own. The devil will not waste time on such people.”

A Brazilian butt lift is a surgical procedure in which fat is removed from various parts of the body and then injected back into the buttocks