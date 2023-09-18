Womanifesto demands Awolumate’s prosecution over assault on Ondo commissioner

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Womanifesto, a women’s rights movement of over 500 activists, practitioners, professionals, and NGOs, has condemned Sunday’s assault on the Ondo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Olubunmi Osadahun, by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ward 1 Akoko North-West, Olumide Awolumate, popularly known as Cuba.

The group also demanded that an example be made of Awolumate to all assaulters of women across Nigeria, emphasising that he be immediately removed from office.

In a statement signed by its Co-Convener, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, on Monday (today), Womanifesto described the alleged assault on the commissioner as a microcosm and replica of the varying degrees of violence against women across Nigeria.

Womanifesto said: “The deepest disregard for women in Nigeria was displayed in public without any form of reservation or remorse. If a commissioner can be so assaulted, we can only imagine the gruesome forms of violence meted out to women around Mr Awolumate.

“We would like to remind your respectable selves of section 355 of the Crimninal Code Act of Nigeria which states that “any person who unlawfully assaults another and thereby does him harm, is guilty of felony and is liable to imprisonment for three years.

“Furthermore, the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP, 2015) states clearly that “a person who willfully causes or inflicts physical injury on another person by means of any weapon, substance or object, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years.

“Ondo is one of the states that have domesticated the VAPP law. We are hence appalled that hours after the incident, there have been no statements from the Ondo State governor condemning this assault.”

Commending the state’s Commissioner of Police for ordering the immediate arrest of Awolumate, it demanded that he be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“Nigerian women must be assured that we can be safe in our country. Our girls and children need to know that violence against women is abhorrent and intolerable. We will not accept anything less than adequate punishment for Awolumate.

“We are keenly following developments on this issue and failure to prosecute Awolumate will leave us no option than to deploy all legal options to secure justice for Hon Olubunmi Osadahun,” the group warned.

Recall that in a now viral video, Awolumate was seen beating Osadahun and hitting her with a chair in the presence of various witnesses during palliatives distribution in Arigidi Akoko, Ondo State, on Sunday.