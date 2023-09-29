Woman arrested over review of Erisco’s product wrote apology letter under duress – Human rights lawyer

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has said that the woman, Chioma Egodi, who made a review of Erisco Foods Limited’s product, Nagito Tomato Mix, wrote a letter of apology under duress at an Abuja police station.

Effiong made this known while appearing alongside Egodi’s husband, Chizoba Okoli, on Friday morning during the Arise News Global Business Report.

Recall that Erisco founder and president, Eric Umeofia, also came on the station on Thursday over the matter and threatened to sue the woman.

Reacting to the development, the lawyer said he stepped in as Egodi’s legal representative after she came back from the police custody in Abuja.

Egodi’s husband, Okoli narrated how she was arrested by three policemen in the church premises in Lagos, and flown to Abuja where she was detained and asked to write an apology letter.

In his reaction to the saga, Effiong said, “It’s obvious the letter of apology was done under duress, and it’s not surprising that he kept displaying it.

“What I want to state on record is that the letter of apology was not written voluntarily, and at the time she was forced to write it, efforts were already made to put her back into the cell.”

“My client told me directly that they said they will keep her for another seven days, if she doesn’t want to sign, and also made direct threats to her,” Effiong added.

The lawyer added that his client had not done any damage to the product, but just said the “sugar is too much” in the tomato paste.