Wolves vs Liverpool: Preview – team news, head-to-head

Liverpool will travel to Molineux as they face struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers in the first Premier League game after the international break.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is one of the six teams still unbeaten in the league after four games, with 10 points picked up from the opening-day draw against Chelsea and successive wins against Bournemouth, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa.

Wolves have only recorded one win this season and will be looking for their first home win later today.

A win for Liverpool will take them to the top of the EPL table before the other rounds of mathes.

Team News

Wolves have no fresh injury concerns, with all players available except midfielder Joe Hodge, who suffered a thigh injury at the end of August.

The Anfield side will be without captain Virgil van Dijk, who is suspended for the fixture after an additional suspension for misconduct following his dismissal in the win against Newcastle.

Also, vice-captain, Trent Alexander Arnold is ruled out of the game.

Head-to-head

Wolves wins 37

Liverpool wins 59

Draw 18

Possible line-up

Wolves: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Gomes, Lemina; Neto, Kalajdzic, Cunha

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez