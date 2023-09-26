WMG/BFF/SJF releases list for 2023 grantees in Africa

Temi Adeniji, MD, Warner Music Africa; SVP, SSA & Special Projects

The Warner Music Group/Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund (WMG/BFF SJF) is now in its second year of the SJF Repertoire Fund, an eight-year $10M ($1M for Sub-Saharan Africa) initiative that allows WMG employees in participating regions to get involved by nominating local organizations for grants of $5,000-$15,000 USD.

Like the Social Justice Fund, the Repertoire Fund advances racial equity in education, arts, culture, and criminal justice reform, and all organizations are led by – and focused on – historically marginalized populations.

On behalf of the WMG/ BFF SJF, Warner Music Africa has announced 2023 SJF Repertoire Fund grantee partners for Sub-Saharan Africa, which include organizations across Sub-Saharan Africa including South Africa, Nigeria, Mozambique, Namibia, Kenya and Malawi.

“In the second cycle of SJF Repertoire Fund in Sub-Saharan Africa, we continued to support some grantees from our initial round and also maintained our focus on scouting organizations not only reflective of the focus pillars but also across various countries to reflect the diversity of the continent,” says Temi Adeniji, Managing Director, Warner Music Africa / SVP, Sub-Saharan Africa Strategy and SVP, Special Projects at WMG and also a Vice President of the WMG/BFF SJF.

Among the Nigerian grantees are Audio Girl Africa (a non-profit organization working to increase the involvement of women as music creators and professionals by empowering young African women with music technology and business skills), Femme Africa (an organization focused on creating a space for young African women in the creative industry) and Music Business for Africa Women’s Fund (an initiative aimed at increasing women’s participation and fostering the inclusion of women in the African music and entertainment industry).

Founder of Audio Girl Africa, Febe Adedamola, remarks: “With the grant from the Warner Music Group/Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund’s SJF Repertoire, our organization will be able to support more initiatives to increase the involvement of Nigerian women in the music creation and production phase by providing them with music technology and business training opportunities. We are beyond grateful support.”

The complete list of 2023 grantees is as follows: AgroEknor FEEP (Farmers Education & Empowerment Program) (Nigeria), Audio Girl (Nigeria), Dada Foundation (Nigeria), Femme Mag (Nigeria), Music Business for Africa Women’s Fund (Nigeria/ Pan-African), Rele Arts Foundation (Nigeria/Pan-African), STEM in Africa (Nigeria), African Leadership Academy (South Africa/Pan-African), Feyth Foundation (South Africa).

Others include Justice Desk Africa (South Africa), Literary District / African Book Trust Initiative (South Africa) Hanna Charity (South Africa) The Tag Foundation (South Africa), The Tomorrow Trust (South Africa), Women In Music South Africa (South Africa)x, Music Enlightenment Project (South Africa), APEX Sports Foundation (South Africa/Mozambique), Ubunifu Arts Centre (Kenya), Moving Windmills (Malawi), AMAKA (Pan-Africa).