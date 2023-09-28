Withheld Results: University graduate attempts suicide in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A graduate of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo State who is identified as Precious Ogbeide, has reportedly attempted suicide over the alleged university’s refusal to issue him and several other students their results after they graduated from school in 2018.

But the school, through the Head of Corporate Communications and Protocol, Mike Aladenika said that the students affected by certificate and result issues might have had issues with some courses during their time in school.

“If you had graduated and done all you were asked to do while you were a student, you would not have problems with your results.

“Some of the students who did not take cognizance of the deficiencies they had with their courses are the ones facing these challenges,” Aladenika stated.

It was learnt that Ogbeide, whose parents claimed he had been battling depression due to his inability to be issued his results after spending five years in the school, started to stab himself with pieces of a bottle he had broken.

A source close to the family said the incident happened on Monday.

The source, who craved anonymity, said, “I received a call at about 3:30 pm on Monday that Ogbeinde had been rushed to the hospital. I was told he had been showing signs of depression and that they had tried to help in every possible way they could.

“It was the efforts of his relative present at the time of the incident that overpowered him before he was rushed to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.” he said.