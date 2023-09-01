Withdraw your petitions against Oborevwori, Delta indigenes urge APC, others

Oborevwori

By Fortune Eromosele

Following the ongoing Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, a group known as Concerned Deltans in Abuja have issued a call to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, as well as other political parties, urging them to withdraw their case against Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

This was as the group noted that while it was within the rights of the aggrieved parties to seek legal recourse but that it was in the interest of Delta State to rally behind Oborevwori, describing the litigations against the Governor as “a waste of time and resources in the governance of the state”.

Their opinions were contained in a statement signed by the President, Dcn. Chijioke Isiekwene and Secretary, Mr. David Okiokio in Abuja.

The statement read: “Since after the elections, Concerned Deltans in Abuja have been following proceedings at the Election Petition Tribunal and we are implicitly confident that the tribunal, from all presentations so far made, as the last hope of the common man, will uphold the election of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, having won the election fair and square, as the true choice of the people.

“This is in consonance with our strong belief that, in the field of all the candidates, there was no better gentle man to pilot the affairs of our dear state than Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori who had managed the affairs of the Legislative Arm creditably for six years and, as a unifier, carried along all the constituencies through their respective representatives.

“We are convinced that having wisely managed the various constituencies and our diversity, and being a grassroots politician who deeply understands the plight of the ordinary people, he would deliver not only on his MORE Agenda but will effectively advance Delta State on many fronts.

“In view of these convictions, Concerned Deltans in Abuja wish to call on our brothers in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties to discontinue every of their litigation against his election, while we recognise their right to approach the judiciary in their pursuit of power, it all amounts to unnecessary distraction in the governance of the state and waste of resources and time.

“We call on them to rather, as true sportsmen, democrats and patriots, join hands with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to take Delta State to greater heights in prosperity and progress.

“We equally urge all well meaning Deltans to support the Governor and his administration so that, together, we would propel our state to its destined glory in Nigeria and the global community”.