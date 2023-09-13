Wires, cable manufacturer announces factory expansion

Zobis Electrical Wires and Cable Nigeria Limited, a leading name in the electrical manufacturing industry, has announced a significant expansion project, aiming to enhance their factory capacity to an impressive 1,000 metric tonnes. This move promises not only to elevate the brand’s manufacturing prowess but also create employment opportunities for approximately a thousand individuals.

From a humble start in 2006, initially established as a trading enterprise, the company has grown exponentially, extending its portfolio into civil and mechanical engineering. By 2010, this led to the founding of John Zobis Engineering. Today, Zobis is recognized across the South East and South South regions of Nigeria for its premium cable manufacturing capabilities.

The company’s success story began with visionary founder John Ezeobi, a university student who turned a modest 1,350 naira into a prospering venture, underscoring his dedication to unparalleled quality. Zobis Electrical Wires and Cable has since cemented its position at the pinnacle of the industry, consistently mentioned among the country’s elite electrical manufacturers.

Their commitment goes beyond business. Nestled in Okoti, Anambra State, the company has shown a profound commitment to community engagement by constructing homes for the underprivileged, upgrading local infrastructure, and establishing a drainage system to counteract flooding.

Ezeobi’s vision remains clear: providing Nigeria with superior cables to rival the influx of inferior products in the market. “Our mission,” Ezeobi states, “is to guarantee safety through offering durable, top-grade cables proudly made in Nigeria.” Despite challenges like securing financial backing and unpredictable power supplies, Ezeobi remains optimistic about the brand’s direction and hopes for government intervention in these areas.

His advice for up-and-coming entrepreneurs is simple yet profound: maintain an unwavering dedication to quality, resisting the urge to cut corners. Zobis Electrical Wires and Cable Nigeria Limited, with its guiding principle of “Honesty and Sincerity,” continues to set the standard for electrical manufacturing in Nigeria.