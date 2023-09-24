Winners Emerge in the 2023 Power Forward Championship

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The 2023 Power Forward Championship has drawn to a close at the MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja, with deserving winners emerging from the intense competition.

The thrilling event showcased the talent and determination of the participating teams.

After a series of exhilarating matches, GSS Apo, also known as the Apo Raptors, triumphed over GSS Zone 3 in the boys’ championship, while the girls’ title was claimed by GSS Zone 3, fondly referred to as the Wuse Fever.

In a tournament that spanned from June to September, the Apo Raptors and the Wuse Fever outperformed their rivals to claim their respective titles.

The season saw fierce competition from 30 boys’ teams and 12 girls’ teams, culminating in the top 10 boys’ and eight girls’ teams advancing to the playoffs. The best of the best then advanced to the Power Forward Finals.

“This impactful program has benefited more than 250,000 young Nigerians and empowered them to use the leadership skills they learned to work towards a brighter future for Nigeria,” said ExxonMobil Foundation President, Alvin Abraham, underlining the importance of the partnership with NBA Africa and PanAfricare on the Power Forward initiative.

Besides the basketball action, the finals also saw participants engage in a malaria jeopardy game.

Malaria testing stations were set up outside the stadium, contributing to the program’s ongoing public health mission.

“Power Forward in its 10th year has contributed to raising over 8,000 malaria champions and public health advocates,” said PanAfricare Nigeria Country Director Dr. Patrick Adah.

Basketball development and public health awareness represent only part of the Power Forward program’s mandate.

The three-day 10th-anniversary celebrations also included a Jr. NBA clinic for 1,200 children aged 16 and under and an alumni summit graced by 2015 NBA champion Festus Ezeli and 2015 AfroBasket champion Olumide Oyedeji.

“We are excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Power Forward program as we build on our long-standing commitment to positively impacting the Abuja community.

“The initiative utilizes the transformative power of basketball to educate young people about public health awareness while instilling critical life skills such as teamwork and leadership,” said NBA Africa Vice President and Country Head of Nigeria Gbemisola Abudu.

The Power Forward program, a youth development initiative established in 2013, has reached over 250,000 boys and girls across 40 schools in Abuja with life skills, public health awareness, and basketball development programming.

As it celebrates its 10th anniversary, the program continues to evolve and expand, leaving an indelible mark on the participants and the community at large.