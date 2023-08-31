Wike wins 2023 Political Titan award

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Nyesom Wike has trounced several political heavyweights to emerge 2023 Political Titan of the Year.

In an online electioneering exercise that lasted for nearly two months, the former Rivers State governor polled ahead of former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, former Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, former Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi and the 2023 presidential candidate of New Nigeria Political Party (NNPP).

Voting for all award categories ended on August 26 and the conferment of awards is scheduled to be held in Abuja on October 13, 2023.

Wike is the only prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appointed into the APC-led government as a minister.

It is being spearheaded by Face of Democracy Nigeria (FDN) and organized to recognize political, business and entertainment icons who have made outstanding contributions in the development of the society in the areas of excellent service delivery in governance, employment creation, corporate social responsibility and others.

The Project Director of Face of Democracy Nigeria, FDN projects, Organisers of Face of Democracy Nigeria, Olufunsho Ajagbonna aka Fajag at a press briefing in Abuja expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the exercise, saying all the nominees put up impressive performances.

He further urged those who could not secure victory not to lose hope, saying they could be lucky in subsequent editions.