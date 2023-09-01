Wike will be expelled from PDP at appropraite time – Bwala

By Ayobami Okerinde

Daniel Bwala, a lawyer and spokesperson of the Atiku/PDP presidential campaign organization in the 2023 general elections, has stated that the minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, will be expelled from the party at the ‘appropriate time.’

In an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, Wike ‘dared’ the PDP to suspend him from the party, adding that he should be the one to discipline individuals in the party.

In a reaction to Wike’s statement, Bwala told Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday that the party hardly reacts to what Wike says because he’s a man who loves drama.

His words, “Why we hardly react generally to what he (Wike) says is because he loves drama; everybody knows that.

He further added that the “quietness” of the party should not be mistaken for “weakness.”

He said, “Believe me, the quietness of the party is not weakness. For everyone who is listening and sees what he is doing and the party is quiet about it, it is not a weakness. The party knows what it is doing.

“At the appropriate time, he would not only be suspended but expelled. Take that to the bank.”

Bwala also stated that there’s nothing wrong with a member of the PDP working for an APC-led government.

“There is nothing wrong with a member of the PDP working in Tinubu’s government as long as that decision is reached by the party.

“The party can sit down and decide that we should constitute a government of national unity.

“The party has not done that, and he is not the national chairman, nor is he the chairman of the board of trustees.

“I think everybody knows that he practically manipulated a lot of people and got them to work in his path until he achieved what he had achieved.”