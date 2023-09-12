Wike to probe circumstances surrounding $800m Garnishee Order against FCTA

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has vowed to probe the circumstances surrounding a judgment debt of over $800 million slammed against the Administration, describing it as deeply concerning.

Vanguard gathered that the FCTA had ran into troubled waters following disagreements with an organization it had enlisted to build for it a film village.

Swearing in Mandate Secretaries on Tuesday, Wike said; “I wish to reiterate my unwavering determination to bring our city development back in line with the Abuja Master Plan. Infractions will be dealt with decisively, and non-compliant buildings will be subject to appropriate measures, including removal and penalties. It is essential that we uphold the standards and integrity of our city.

“In addition to addressing infractions, we will closely examine our laws and seek ways to strengthen them, closing any loopholes that offenders may exploit to the detriment of the administration and the people of the FCT.

“I must also address the recent garnishee order to the sum of over $800 million, which was a particularly embarrassing incident. I am determined to get to the bottom of this matter and ensure that such situations do not recur. Transparency and accountability will be hallmarks of our administration”.

He told the new appointees that they have a duty to translate the FCTA’s vision into tangible actions that will shape the future of the territory.

“I urge you to approach your responsibilities with unwavering dedication, for service is a privilege that often demands sacrifices. Be prepared to make those sacrifices, as our mission is greater than any one of us.

“Our President has entrusted us with the monumental task of rebuilding and developing the FCT into a world-class city. To achieve this, we must address several key areas that are essential for the progress of our city and the well-being of our residents.

“We will give due attention to the development of our satellite towns. The prosperity and well- being of our residents extend beyond the city center, and it is our responsibility to ensure that all areas of the FCT experience progress and development.

“A significant aspect of our mission will be the enhancement of our Internally Generated Revenue IGR profile. We must explore innovative ways to raise the necessary funds to support our development agenda. This is crucial to finance the ambitious projects and initiatives we have planned.

“Public transportation is a major challenge that we must address comprehensively. No modern city can function effectively and efficiently without a reliable and comprehensive public transportation system. We are committed to establishing an integrated and efficient transport network that meets the needs of our residents.

“Environmental sanitation is another pressing concern, as expressed by our residents. Clean and well-maintained surroundings are not only a reflection of our city’s pride but also a fundamental requirement for a healthy and prosperous community. It is a collective responsibility of both the government and the citizens, and we must work collaboratively to ensure a cleaner and greener FCT.

“Security, an equally shared responsibility, is paramount to the well-being of our residents. We will collaborate closely with law enforcement agencies and communities to ensure a safe and secure environment for all. Without security, we cannot hope to achieve our development goals”, he stated.