Wike sacks heads of 21 agencies in FCT

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has sacked the heads of 21 agencies and companies belonging to the FCT Administration.



The sack which was with immediate effect was contained in a statement issued Wednesday night in Abuja and signed by the Director, Press, in his office, Mr Anthony Ogunleye.



Ogunleye listed those affected as Group MD/CEO, Abuja investment Company Ltd; CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd; MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company; CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company; CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company; CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International; CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd; MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation; MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency, and GM, FCT Water Board.



Others are the DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency; Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board; Director General, Hospital Management Board; Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board; Director, FCT Scholarship Board; Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board; Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board; Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center! Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme; Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department; and, the Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council.



“They are to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.



“Appointments into the offices will be made in due course”, said Ogunleye.