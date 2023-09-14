Wike not just FCT Minister, but my Adviser – Tinubu

By Nwafor Sunday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Thursday said that the former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, is not just the FCT Minister but his adviser.

Tinubu stated this when he welcomed the high-powered 62-man delegation from Rivers state, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He told Rivers State stakeholders that he has heard their cries on infrastructure development especially on the dilapidated Elementary junction-Onne axis of the East West Road linking the Port Harcourt Refinery.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale was quoted as saying: “The Honourable Minister, Wike, is not just the Minister of FCT, he is also my adviser and an admirer of mine. He has hit the ground running and he should be encouraged by the State”.

Advising the younger generation to be more patient with the processes of government, the President said, “I am the Captain and Chief Salesman of the country. We have to reverse the trend and achieve possibilities within a short period of time. Our people have high expectations for us. I pledge to work hard, and I pray to God to put me on the right path, not to disappoint Nigerians,” the President concluded.