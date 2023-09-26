Wike moves to resolve Primary School teachers strike, NULGE’s planned action 

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike has weighed in on the crisis between the Six Area Council chairmen and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees NULGE which is rearing to strike on October 2 in solidarity with primary school teachers.

The FCT Wing of the Nigerian Union of Teachers NUT had on Sept 11, began indefinite strike, over unpaid 40 per cent peculiar, non-payment of 25 months arrears of the 2019 approved national minimum wage, non-release of promotion letters to some beneficiaries and non-implementation of released promotion letters among a host of other grievances.

However, NULGE is also aggrieved as a result of disagreements over peculiar allowances and deductions due to local government employees.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday after a brief closed door meeting with chairmen of the six Area Councils and officials of NUGLE, the minister disclosed that a committee has been set up to resolve the issues within two weeks.

“We have set up a committee to come up with modalities on how the problem will be resolved.

“We believe that NULGE is satisfied with the arrangements put on ground to resolve these issues. I believe that in the next 48 hours NULGE should do the needful because of the interest of the people”, he stated.

On his part, Mandate Secretary, FCT Area Councils Services Secretariat, Bitrus Garki said the issues range as far back as 2006 but the current minister was concerned on how to address them and other challenges facing the Councils.

“The minister has set up a 6-man committee comprising of all the parties involved. From our discussion with NULGE, the union applauded the minister for his speedy intervention through his quick response to their letter.

“We have agreed that they should call off the strike prior to the report of the committee, from the 10th of next month” he said.