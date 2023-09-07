Wike begins mobilization to throw Atiku, Tambuwual out of PDP

Wike

John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Rivers State Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike has renewed his onslaught against fellow members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, loyal it’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

This time, around, Wike is calling on the party’s National Working Committee to suspend Atiku, erstwhile Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign, Senator Waziri Tambuwal among others from the party.

Wike made the call in an interview on a Channels Television political programme, Politis Today, on Thursday.

He also dismissed former PDP presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, as politically irrelevant noting that Momodu can’t win an election in his local government area.

The former Rivers State Governor also used the opportunity to commend the Justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court for a job well done.

According to him, the judgment which affirmed President Bola Tinubu victory was profound as it was based on sound judgment in terms of technicality and practicality.

In response to a question on the subject, Wike said, The will of the people is determined through the ballot box. How could PDP have won the election when you consider the mood of the nation at that time?

“Look at the areas that the PDP did not win because of high-handedness, because of greed because of impunity. If the PDP had done what they were supposed to do, then you could have talked about that.

“There should be equity, there should be justice, there should be fairness and that is why I am calling on the National Working Committee they should suspend the presidential candidate, suspend people like Aminu Tambuwal so that they can rebuild the party (PDP).”

Attempts to get an official response from the PDP leadership were futile. However, a member of the party’s National Executive Committee who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “ Wike is desperate for attention, we will not indulge him, at the appropriate time he will hear from the party.”