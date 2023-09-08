Why we’re training youths on conflict resolution – Kenerekedi, YCRI convener

By Nnamdi Ojiego

In the pursuit of peace and conflict resolution in Nigeria, especially in the North East, North Central, South East and Niger Delta areas, the Youth and Conflict Resolution Initiatives, YCRI, has said that it is partnering with Glotan Research Services in South Africa to train Nigerian youths on conflict resolution and peaceful co-existence.

The first phase of the training scheduled for February 2024 at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, will provide a practical and intellectual environment to examine the insurgency in the North East, herdsmen activities in the North Central, and conflicts in the South East and the Niger Delta areas.

Speaking on the training, the Founder and Convener of YCRI, Apostle Alex Kenerekedi, noted that with 3.6 million internally displaced persons in Nigeria at the end of 2022 as a result of conflict and violence, with over 8 million displaced persons in the last decade as a result of natural disasters, and thousands of innocent lives already lost, this first phase of international training of peace advocates chosen from the 36 states of the federation and Abuja, has become necessary.

According to him, the training would also examine the triggering factors and proffer solutions for sustainable developments in the country. “The training will also help to unify the stakeholders and develop shared values that will be used in consolidating the peace and sustainable development in Nigeria for the long term.

Participants will also be drawn from representatives of the executive, legislative and judicial arms of government, as well as members of the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies, key foreign diplomats and members of various embassies and international organisations, representatives of Nigeria’s Governors Forum, youths and women leaders from the six geopolitical zones, traditional and religious leaders from the six political zones and members of the civil society organisations.

A statement by the group’s Director of International Relations, Efemena Agadama, said the YCRI and Glotan Research training programme will have a presentation of awards for peace ambassadors, who have contributed immensely to sustainable development, protection of lives and property and have used various channels to advocate for peace.