Why we’re integrating esports in education in Africa – Chrisland Schools

By Dickson Omobola

AS a way of integrating esports into education in Africa, esports education provider, EStars and Chrisland Schools, on Thursday, announced a ground-breaking collaboration which is the first of its kind in Africa.

The move is aimed at revolutionising education in Africa through esports.

In a statement, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EStars, Marg Byrne, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Chrisland Schools to activate the transformative potential of esports in education for students in Nigeria and Africa. Byrne added: “We strongly believe that this collaboration will yield mutually beneficial and enduring results. The overwhelming response to the pilot scheme at Chrisland Schools reaffirmed our belief in the transformative potential of esports in the classroom.”

The partnership, sealed in August, has set the tone for schools across the continent and beyond to implement global best practices in education by introducing esports as a vehicle for learning and the development of skills.

Speaking on the collaboration, the Managing Director/CEO, Chrisland Schools, Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi said: “We are excited to be the first school group in Africa to embark on this path of educational innovation alongside EStars. Our commitment to fostering a dynamic learning environment that resonates with our students’ interests and aspirations informed this partnership. We believe that the fusion of esports and education has the potential to unlock new realms of engagement and learning for our students.”

On his part, the Chair of the Institute of Directors Africa Group, Joel Popoola, who is leading EStars’ expansion across Africa said: “As a dad, I have often found myself telling my children to stop playing computer games and to focus on their homework. The truth, however, is that some of our children’s favourite games – including FIFA and Fortnite are embedded with genuine educational value in areas such as mathematics, the sciences and information technology. By centring learning on gaming activities, Estars have stimulated a unique interest in children to engage technology in their learning.”

Speaking on the partnership, Popoola said: “The partnership between EStars and Chrisland Schools not only promises to empower students with the requisite skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape but is also consistent with President Bola Tinubu’s resolve on the promise of his administration to create meaningful opportunities for our youth including one million new jobs in the digital economy.”

EStars is the leading esports education provider and is committed to harnessing the power of esports to unlock a unique learning experience for students.