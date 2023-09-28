Why we want to use Break Dance to reduce social vices among youths — Group

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

FAME Foundation, a non-governmental organization in conjunction with the French embassy in Nigeria, organized a National Break Dance Championship qualifier in Port Harcourt as part of activities under the Play It Dream It Initiative.

It aims to empower the youth through sports under the Play it Dream it Initiative, strengthening the inclusion of young people and vulnerable people through sport, will inspire and teach valuable life skills to young people particularly those that are consistently underserved, excluded, or economically disadvantaged.

The event which took place on September 22, 2023, at the Alliance Francaise in Lagos recorded a total of 26 break dancers in participation, a championship that proved to be a fierce competition as all break dancers can with their A-game.

Speaking to the press, Ms. Aderonke Ogunleye Bello, Executive Director of FAME Foundation, applauded the passion and skill she witnessed in the championship, she said,

The Lagos qualifier turned out to be incredibly challenging, the level of skill, determination and passion displayed by the break dancers has exceeded my expectation and I am delighted to see the youth display so much creativity and originality.

She continued by saying,

“Breakdance is a new Olympic sport, and we must embrace it and raise awareness in Nigeria that dancing is now a sport. We also intend to use break dance to empower the youths and also as a platform for campaigns against drugs, rape, cultism, fraud, and other social vices. We want to use break dancing to communicate with other young people around Nigeria.”

Among the enthusiastic participants, Bgirl Angel disclosed, “I feel fulfilled to be chosen as one of the finalists, I am happy my hard work and determination paid off and I am going to keep training so I can give my best at the finals.”

Additionally, Bboy Lil Vick, one of the Lagos finalists, expressed his excitement, saying, “I am grateful for this opportunity to compete in the break dance championship. Coming here and seeing so many bboys and bgirls made me nervous, but I was determined to make it, and being chosen a finalist fills me with enormous joy. I’m looking forward to giving my best performance at the finals in Lagos.”

After the event, Ms. Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello extended her gratitude to the French Embassy for their invaluable support in making the national breakdance championship a reality.

The qualifying phase of this competition has come to an end. The grand finale is scheduled for November in Lagos after which, two winners will be chosen to represent Nigeria at an international break dance championship in France, while runner-ups will receive consolation prize

The project is financed by the Solidarity Fund for Innovative Projects (FSPI – R) of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs. The project aims to provide support to initiatives in areas of democratic governance, culture, the French language, higher education, and research.