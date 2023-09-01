Why we gave succour to over 600 refugees in C’River – SCI

….We are grateful to SCI, FG for allowing live here ….refugees

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Save the Children International ,SCI, a non profit organization has donated food and non food items worth millions of naira to over 60 households comprising more than 600 persons in Cross River.

The gesture which was part of the activities to mark the Humanitarian day celebration recently which saw the distribution of both food and non food items to 64 household at the Refugee camp located at Ukende Refugee settlement in Ogoja , Cross River state.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the distribution, the Field Operations Manager,FOM, SCI, Mr Oluseyi Abejide said as part of activities to commemorate Humanitarian day which recognizes the efforts a

and sacrifices of all humanitarian actors, they decided to celebrate with Cameroonian refugees especially the children.

Filed Operations Manager represented by, Education in Emergency Officer, Mr Oyeniyi Omopariola said their aim was to ensure that they gave a sense of belonging to all they gave a sense of belonging to everyone going through one crisis or the other either caused by man or natural disaster and the Cameroonian refiggges living in Ukende were not left out .

His words :” Having recognised some of the challenges and the struggles of the refugees we decided to package some token to be distributed to 64 households who are primarily foster parents giving care to the children who were separated from their parents as a result of the crisis these are mainly the target of these gift items today.

“We are deeply concerned about their wellbeing, SCI has two main sectors here in Ogoga, first is the water, sanitation, hygiene, the department sector that ensures that the refugees have access to portable water, good toilet facilities.

“The other sector is the child protection department which identifies children that are at risk of sexual abuse in all forms and place them in child friendly spaces and ensure that children who have gone through trauma are able to gather in the evenings learn different skills just to get over their trauma,” he said.

According to him, SCI partners with some of humanitarian actors in other organisations to provide provide them( refugees) case management services, psychosocial support and also render education services.

“We identify children that are out of school and provide them access to education no matter their background gender or disability status we have arranged then in different schools,

“We construct learning spaces school uniforms and scholastic services in general not only in Ogoja but other LGAs like Obanliku, Boki, Ikom and Entangbe in Venue,” he said.

On his part , the Chairman of Partners Table , Mr. Nne Franklin, said they were commemorating world humanitarian day not just to honour humanitarian actors for contributions they have made so far for humanity but to also celebrate the refugees.

He averred that humanity was very important and they consider people first and today were celebrating world humanitarian day and that would not be possible without the displaced persons

“if we don’t protect them then we are not called humanitarians so our aim is to protect them and ensure they are save no matter what.

Some of the foster parents who benefitted from SCI’s magnanimity said they were delighted to be a part of the gesture as it has brought succour to them while also commending the Nigerian government for allowing them to stay.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Odu Simon who has 12 children under his care lauded SCI for the gesture noting that he understands that that times were really hard but Save the Children International still found a way to reach out to them.

“I thank the Cross River state government , and Nigeria for allowing yo stay here in Ogoja , I also appreciate SCI for giving us food , it’s not eady to help somebody especially with the way thinks are.

“I am very happy that they remembers us here in Ukende Refugee settlement and I’m glad they decided to reach out to us , I pray they become bigger” Mr Odu said.